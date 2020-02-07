Each week of 2020 has felt like it’s packed with marquee Netflix premieres. Just last week, we saw the debut of BoJack Horseman’s final episodes, British sleeper hit The Stranger, and Taylor Swift’s emotional Miss Americana. A few days earlier, viewers were gifted with more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the end of The Ranch.
However, to the casual viewer, it may seem like the streaming service is taking a much-needed breather this week. After all, there are no iconic pop stars to see or big finales to sob through.
Yet Netflix is still pumping out lots of need-to-binge content this week. On Friday, February 7, subscribers will get Horse Girl — starring GLOW standout Alison Brie — fresh off of a strong showing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. You can also expect the premiere of Locke & Key, an adaptation of a blockbuster graphic novel, and some time to watch the many series and specials that arrived earlier in the week.
Even when you think Netflix is taking a nap, it’s not.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.