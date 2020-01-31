The Bittersweet Ending Of BoJack Horseman Is Just Right

For a show as full of chaos as BoJack Horseman, the series finale offers a far quieter resolution than one may have expected. After so much turmoil — much of it of his own making — BoJack has found happiness, or at least peace. He spent years striving for fame, respect, and clout, thinking they would patch up whatever hole in himself that made him miserable. It was when BoJack was able to escape Hollywoo and throw himself into something outside himself, did he finally achieve some sense of calm. He knows his prison production of Hedda Gabler may never see London’s West End, yet he made himself a part of something “bigger.” He’s grown, it seems, over the past six seasons: At one point in his life, BoJack would have scoffed at teaching others how to act, and consider the job too small to matter.