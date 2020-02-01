Every Taylor Swift Song You Heard In Miss Americana

At long last, Miss Americana — the behind-the-scenes Taylor Swift documentary about her life, her music career, and her political awakening — is finally here. Given that this is a movie about Swift and her music, it's to be expected that the Miss Americana soundtrack would also include a lot of her hits, which it does. Of course, fans know this was no easy feat; Swift publicly accused Scooter Braun of withholding the rights to her music from the filmmakers.
But fear not, the film is full of Swift songs. The documentary even takes a deep dive into the other aspects of Swift's musical career that include songs that were never on the radio — songs that even the biggest fans may never have heard before. And let's not forget that fans were also treated to a brand new song, "Only The Young," with the release of the film, too.
Here's a complete guide to all the songs heard in Miss Americana — from the ones fans are already familiar with, her B-side tracks that never quite made it to an album, and everything in between.