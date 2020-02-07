It’s seemed that Melania Trump and has been MIA for a while now, but that's about to change. With the Primary election around the corner, after the baffling Democratic Iowa results (or lack there-of), Melania’s return from winter hibernation into the public eye is as sure as Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction for early spring.
While Donald Trump’s wife and America's current First Lady was hesitant to be a more public part of the campaign going into the 2016 election, it seems that she might be singing a different tune the second time around. Reports have noted that Trump seems to fear a potential Democratic ticket where Bernie Sanders as real competition. In order to combat that, it will involve more of Melania’s presence on the trail.
Usually, a First Lady’s presence on the campaign trail is a given. Still, with the relative lack of Melania at most of Trump’s many events — from rallies to official campaign business — this shift in public appearance signals that Trump is taking the 2020 election cycle quite seriously. Trump faces four powerful incumbents in the Democratic party among Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former vice president Joe Biden as the four frontrunners in the race. With every candidate giving their campaigns as much effort and attention as possible, it's Melania's time to step up and stand by the Trump family.
How, exactly? So far, we know that Melania is gearing up to go on the campaign trail this spring (we hope she has some protein bars), and is scheduled to headline at least two fundraisers for the Trump Victory Committee. The Victory Committee is a PAC joining Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. The events will take place respectively in Los Angeles and Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN.
The First Lady has shied away from the more traditional role of more consistently traveling with the Husband and doing duo appearances, up until his recent acquittal and State of the Union. Years ago, her lack of appearances at events and showing face on the campaign trail were justified by her need to be home in New York with Barron Trump, their then 10-year-old son.
She honed the skill of being consistently inconsistent, frequently turning down political cameos in 2016. For the most part, Ivanka filled in for her, and helped to do her part to support Trump's family appearance during campaign season. Melania hasn’t shown up to a rally or campaign event since June of 2019, as far as we know, when she graced the crowd at Trump’s official kick-off for his 2020 campaign. She has, however, been focusing on her anti-bullying initiative, the Be Best campaign.
While it’s unclear exactly what Melania will be adding to her husband’s campaigning this election cycle, it sounds like the first of many appearances. "First lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the first family, who has the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people," Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for the Trump campaign, told CNN in a statement.
