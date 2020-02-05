With each State of the Union address varying in length and presentation over time, the only hard and fast rule that each address sticks to, according to the House of Representatives’ History, Art & Archives, is that each address must also include a Budget Message and an Economic Report. There's also no specific allotted amount of time that the President is confined to when delivering the SOTU. Many estimate that on average, the speech takes about an hour, but this factors in introductions and applause.