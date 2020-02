Trump now famously spoke for a record 82 minutes in 2019, and this was the longest State of the Union address since former President Bill Clinton addressed the country back in 2000 for 89 minutes. So, with over two centuries of presidents under this country’s belt, who had the longest State of the Union address in history? That honor goes to former President Jimmy Carter, who, in 1981, sent a written State of the Union Address; it clocked in at 33,667 words and was the final address of his presidential career