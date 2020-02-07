Everyone Presenting At The 2020 Oscars

Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards will mark the official end of the 2019 awards season in Hollywood, and it’s been a long, long ride. This awards season was an eventful one, full of surprising victories like Awkwafina’s historic Golden Globes win and Joaquin Phoenix’s impassioned onstage call to action, as well as disappointing snubs such as the Academy’s blatant Lupita Nyong’o shade. Now, the Oscars will close it out with a bigger bang.
For the second year in a row, the Oscars will have no host (thanks, Kevin Hart), but that won't stand in the way of everyone involved having an amazing time. At the 2019 show, A-list actors took to the stage to present the awards in each category, armed with endless one-liners and fantastic chemistry with their co-presenters. No host, no problem.
This year, more of Hollywood's elite will take the stage at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present some of the industry's brightest and best (hi, Bong Joon Ho) with high honors for their work in film. The Academy scouted entertainers from every corner of Hollywood for the big night, and from the looks of the scheduled lineup, we're in for another excellent show.
Ahead, everyone who will be presenting at the 2020 Oscars, set to air live on ABC this Sunday, February 9.
Mahershala Ali
Regina King
Rami Malek
Olivia Colman
Tom Hanks
Jane Fonda
Will Ferrell
Kristen Wiig
Chris Rock
Zazie Beetz
Mindy Kaling
Josh Gad
Oscar Isaac
Sandra Oh
Taika Waititi
Salma Hayek
Natalie Portman
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Brie Larson
Spike Lee
Timothée Chalamet
Ray Romano
Rebel Wilson
James Corden
Penélope Cruz
Beanie Feldstein
Diane Keaton
Zack Gottsagen
Shia LaBeouf
George MacKay
Steve Martin
Keanu Reeves
Maya Rudolph
Sigourney Weaver
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Anthony Ramos
Mark Ruffalo
Kelly Marie Tran
Gal Gadot
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
