The Oscars Beauty Looks We’ll Never Forget

By the time the Academy Awards roll around, the anticipation has already built for the extravagant gowns, the unexpected (and expected) sweeps , and even the occasional slip-up scandal . But unlike the jaw-dropping dresses and the emotional speeches, the beauty details don't always get the most recognition. From bold hair changes to makeup trends, beauty is one aspect that shouldn't go unnoticed — and there have been so many iconic looks over the years to prove that Oscars beauty should not be overlooked.