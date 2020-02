Bachelor Peter Weber Keeps Missing The Point

With Alayah, sure, a few of the women didn't like her, but they were keeping that to themselves and not making a big deal of it. Sydney Hightower told Peter privately that some of the women act differently off-camera, but it was Peter who asked her say who she was talking about (Alayah) in front of an entire group date (which included Alayah). The next day, he was the one who sought out more information about Alayah from the women back at the mansion instead of taking time to have conversations with the bachelorettes. He made a whole ordeal out of giving Alayah the boot. He invited her to rejoin the show. He then wasted an entire cocktail party deciding to kick her off again. The women have every last right to be frustrated with him over all of this.