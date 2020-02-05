Netflix Has You Covered This Black History Month

The words "Black History Month" often evoke stories of luminaries like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While their legacies will always be crucial to the culture, this year, we're going beyond. Roots is R29Unbothered's Black History Month series that delves into the tangled history of Black identity, beauty and contributions to the culture. Follow along as we shine light on Black history and Black present throughout February and beyond — because Black history is made every day.
Happy Black History Month! We're Black and beautiful 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all 365 days a year, but this month, we're blickity-Black (with a capital B). Black History Month is a celebration of all things Black, a testament to our strength, resilience, creative spirit, and diversity. We come in all shapes, colors, and sizes, but at the end of the day, we're all we've got.
Like the Black community itself, the Black filmscape is no monolith; Black films cover a wide scope of subjects. Starring beloved Black Hollywood pioneers like Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Viola Davis, and Will Smith, these projects tell a range of important stories to uplift and empower the culture. I'm talking Black superheroes, Black civil rights icons, awkward Black girls — all Black narratives matter.
It may fall on the shortest month of the year, but you can still celebrate Black History Month to the fullest by supporting the craft of Black filmmakers. Ahead, everything you should watch on Netflix to celebrate the beauty of the Black experience. For us, by us.