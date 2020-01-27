The ad plays into a larger initiative in which Google.org plans to support NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) with a $3 million grant. ACT-SO has so far created an opportunity for over 300,000 Black high school students to build a future in STEM. In 2018, Google.org also committed $25 million to help Black and Latino students build successful futures.

