Every Product In J.Lo’s Super Bowl Beauty Routine Was Under $50

As for her makeup, Barnes relied on two star products: Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan to contour her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline, and the Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer to define her smoky eyes. "I wouldn't have been able to get her smoky eye without that pencil," Barnes says. "It was soft enough where you could work with it." The makeup artist turned to his own Scott Barnes eyeshadow palette for smoking out her crease and lower lash line. He then mixed the same bronzer with his famous Body Bling shimmering lotion and slathered it across her arms and chest.