How To Get L.A.'s Coolest Hairstyles — According To The Man Who Created Them

If recent celebrity trends have compelled you to switch up your hairstyle — be it with a blunt bob, a sweeping fringe, or beachy waves — it's pretty likely that hair artist and Color Wow ambassador Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind your inspiration.
Appleton relocated from the UK to Hollywood not long ago, and now the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande all pinpoint him as their go-to stylist. And for good reason: He's an innovator with the ability to magic up new styles and colors, from the "dream bob" to "frosted brown," and he can achieve them fast.
We asked Appleton to break down how to whip up L.A.'s coolest hairstyles in next to no time. His tips, ahead...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.