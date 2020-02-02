Even If All You Want To See Is J.Lo At Halftime, Here’s How To Stream The Super Bowl

Celebrating its 54th year, the biggest day in professional football, viral ad campaigns, and eating endless mozzarella sticks is here. The San Francisco 49ers will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
There are so many reasons to be excited about the Super Bowl this year. The musical lineup is super strong. Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem to kick off the game. If Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem is anything like her performance at this year’s Grammys, the tears shed during the Super Bowl will have nothing to do with the game. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the halftime show, and we’re convinced nothing will prepare us for it. Both artists have been pretty secretive about what to expect from their performance, but Lopez’s Instagram feed has us thinking we should expect a lot of sparkle. Additionally, the 49ers bring with them the first openly gay and first female coach to the Super Bowl. Katie Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the history of the NFL and is only the second woman to ever coach one of the teams, the first to go to the Super Bowl. Cheer for whichever team you want, Super Bowl 2020 is about women.
Whether you’re hosting a group of friends complete with chili, snacks, and plenty of excited shouting (for the halftime show, obviously) or you are keeping things a bit more low-key and watching by yourself, there are about as many ways to watch as there are players on the field.
Here’s how to watch all the best moments of the Super Bowl, from the game to the halftime show to the commercials.
When is the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Super Bowl on?
The Super Bowl will be televised nationally on Fox.
Where can I livestream the Super Bowl?
If you plan on streaming the game, you’re in luck. There are so many ways to watch. You can stream the Super Bowl using the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. The game will also be available on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV.
What time does the halftime show start?
The first half of the game is about 90 minutes, but given that the Super Bowl is not only the biggest time of the year for football but also for commercials, the halftime show should start sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET.
