Even If All You Want To See Is J.Lo At Halftime, Here’s How To Stream The Super Bowl

There are so many reasons to be excited about the Super Bowl this year. The musical lineup is super strong. Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem to kick off the game. If Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem is anything like her performance at this year’s Grammys, the tears shed during the Super Bowl will have nothing to do with the game. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the halftime show, and we’re convinced nothing will prepare us for it. Both artists have been pretty secretive about what to expect from their performance , but Lopez’s Instagram feed has us thinking we should expect a lot of sparkle. Additionally, the 49ers bring with them the first openly gay and first female coach to the Super Bowl. Katie Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the history of the NFL and is only the second woman to ever coach one of the teams, the first to go to the Super Bowl. Cheer for whichever team you want, Super Bowl 2020 is about women.