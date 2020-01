If you pay attention to wine "rules," you're probably aware that icing down your wine isn't exactly how most sommeliers would recommend enjoying the drink, but that doesn't mean it's a total no-no. "When it comes to putting ice cubes in your wine, I say you do you," Sayle Milne, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC , tells Refinery29. Milne believes that if you're in a pinch, reaching for ice cubes to cool down your wine is perfectly acceptable, as long as you use a specific technique. "Put one or two cubes in, give your glass a vigorous swirl for about five seconds and then fish those cubes out," she explains. "You get the benefit of chilling the wine down without the ice melting, diluting the wine, and changing the flavor."