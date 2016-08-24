How To Order Wine Like An Adult

So you want to become a wine connoisseur — or just how to navigate the drink menu when you go out to dinner — but you don't know where to start. We're here to help.
With all of the unrecognizable words that are used to describe wine, things can get confusing, fast. What the heck are notes and how do you describe a beverage as dry? When did all of your friends learn how to speak the secret language of grapes?
Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money to know how to choose a good glass. Once you know the basics of what you prefer, a good sommelier will be able to help you find something you love that still fits your budget.
To help explain some of the more common wine terms, we enlisted the help of Joe Campanale, managing director at Alta Linea in New York. Read on to learn what those all wine-related words really mean — you'll be an expert (or at least sound like one) in no time.