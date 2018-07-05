It seems like basically everybody we know is currently on vacation. We suppose that's just how summer goes. Right now, our Instagram feeds are completely clogged with photos of our friends in Paris, on some gorgeous island, or simply at the airport about to board a plane for someplace that’s no doubt more fabulous than our desks or couches, aka where we'll be spending most of the summer months. Though it's a bummer that we ourselves aren't on vacation at the moment, at least Lidl has a budget-friendly way for us to feel like we too are going on an adventure. Starting next Thursday, July 12, the grocery chain is kicking off a week-long wine sale it's calling the Discover Europe Wine Fair.
During the Discover Europe Wine Fair, Lidl will be offering 40% off on a selection of over 15 wines curated by Master of Wine, Adam Lapierre. The picks include whites and reds, as well as one sparkling and one rosé. Plus, the wines range from dry to sweet, so there's something for every palate.
All of the wines included in Lidl's upcoming sale are from Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, so drinking them may actually make us feel like we're on a European vacation just like all those lucky people we follow on Instagram. Unlike those folks, however, we won't have to spend too much to get into the summer trip spirit. With the special 40% discount, these wines start at $3.59, and the most expensive wine in the collection is only $8.99.
Lidl's Discover Europe Wine Fair starts on July 12 and runs through July 18. It's as close as we'll get to a week-long summer trip without taking a single vacation day.
