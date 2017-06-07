The first fifteen minutes made up the initial "quick chill" test when you need cold wine FAST. A much-heralded method is using a wet dishcloth wrapped around a bottle of wine to get it chilled rapidly, since water transfers temperatures faster than air. However, in my test, I actually found the wine in the dish towel chilled the second-slowest after the bottle that was just in the fridge. The coldest was actually the one placed just in the freezer. I was at first confused, since this ran counter to what I had read online. Then I realized that our freezer, fully stocked with Trader Joe's meals, bagged ice, frozen dumplings, and all the various, sundry leftovers, provided immediate chilling effects, whereas the cold (but not frozen) wet cloth took a while to chill. In fact, the wet cloth method only made it slightly colder than the bottle placed straight into the fridge. If I had placed the wine by itself on an empty freezer rack, the results might have varied.