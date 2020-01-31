Did the first month of the decade feel like it went by in the blink of an eye? Or did it feel more like a year in itself? Either way, Netflix is here to help you wrap up January 2020 strong.
On Friday, January 31, the streaming site will release a number of buzzy television series, movies, and specials. As any Swiftie can tell you, Taylor Swift’s most personal documentary yet — Miss Americana — will premiere on Netflix to cap off the month. Outside of Swift’s big streaming moment viewers will also get the final chapters of tragicom BoJack Horseman, a pair of YA international series, and a painstaking glimpse into the mind of killers. Earlier in the week, Netflix also premiered a brand-new reality show led by Queer Eye favorite Tan France, and much more.
When Tan France and Taylor Swift are competing for your attention, it's difficult to figure out what to watch first.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.