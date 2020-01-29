Will We Ever See Sabrina Have Sex? CAOS’ Kiernan Shipka Has The Answer

Although Nick is upset about Sabrina’s approach to sex at his lowest, her portrayer reminds us that Sabrina has a lot more to juggle than just her hookups. “I think about her as a whole person, regardless if she’s with a guy or not with a guy,” Shipka says. “Sabrina growing into a young woman and wanting to be in a relationship is a very normal thing, but again, not some major thing. Because, to be quite honest, she’s got so much to think about — I doubt she thinks about that stuff.”