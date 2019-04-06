On CAOS, that means the students of the Academy of Unseen Arts get paired up randomly with a partner of the opposite sex (so regressive!) by rather poetic means: a blind-folded Ambrose plays the violin as the girls weave ribbons around the boys, stopping when the music does. The next night, they go out into the woods with their partners, have a feast, smear blood on each other's heads, wash it off with milk while laughing, and then strip down and sleep beside them in "unholy abstinence." (It’s the middle of February and yet these guys are completely comfortable sleeping in the woods naked.) The last night, the Hunt, involves the witches in Little Red Riding Hood gear running after their warlocks, who are wearing hideous real wolf heads. Once caught, they have lots of sex.