Thanks To The Harry Styles Effect, Pearl Necklaces Are Everywhere

We all know about the Meghan Markle Effect, aka the phenomenon that occurs when hundreds of thousands of people run out to buy anything that the former Duchess of Sussex is photographed wearing. But now that Meghan has split from the royal family, ditching England for Canada, it seems that a new style icon has stepped into her place across the pond: Harry Styles.
Harry Styles isn’t new to the fashion scene. His friendship with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and role as the co-chair for last September’s Met Gala are proof of that. But recently, we’ve begun noticing that his influence on our shopping habits is on the rise. Extra high-rise trousers, sheer tops, rings galore — if Harry Styles is seen wearing a trend, you can bet that we (and the rest of the world) are going to buy it. But of all the Harry Styles-approved pieces that we’re jumping on board with, pearl necklaces are the ones that are catching on most.
Earlier this season, it was brought to our attention that the 25-year-old singer-songwriter was sporting the feminine jewelry option during the press tour for his new album Fine Line. The Internet, in turn, went wild. But it wasn’t just Twitter fans that started ordering pearl necklaces in bulk — celebrities did, too.
In late December, none other than the Marc Jacobs shared his own pearl moment in the form of an Instagram selfie. “*Clutches his pearls. Two of my favorite things: A single strand of perfect pearls, and a simple Lacoste sweater. Pearls @official_mikimoto Sweater @lacoste #givemethesimplelife #selfsanta #myfirstpearlnecklace #keepingitclean #MALIBU,” the caption read.
In the weeks since, the designer’s Mikimoto pearls have made a whopping ten appearances on his feed, including one selfie of Marc with his husband Char Defrancesco where both are showing off pearl necklaces — Marc wearing classic white pearls while Char’s are black. The caption includes a new hashtag that we’re sure will go viral: #hisandhispearlnecklaces.
Styles’ influence didn’t stop with the newlyweds, though. And this next pearl necklace sighting was broadcast to 18.7 million viewers.
On Sunday night, we noticed that members of another aughts boy band were taking the former One Direction singer’s preferred jewelry item for a spin. During their performance of “Five More Minutes” at the Grammys, both Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers were seen sporting matching white pearl necklaces with their gold and black onstage looks. Coincidence? We think not.
If our suspicion that Harry Styles is en route to take Meghan Markle’s place on the sartorial throne is correct, then Marc Jacobs and the JoBros aren’t going to be the last A-listers to jump aboard the pearl necklace bandwagon — not even close. Will Timothée Chalamet be next? What about Billy Porter? Only time will tell. Until then, though, we suggest clicking through all of Marc Jacobs’ recently-posted pearl shots and maybe, just maybe, getting a pearl necklace of your own.
