Going into the 2020 Grammy Awards, it seemed obvious 2019 upstart Billie Eilish was poised for a big night. The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer was nominated for four major awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.
Eilish won every single one of those categories and then some — marking a historic Grammys entrance (she is now the youngest AOTY and SOTY winner in history, and the second-only person to sweep all four of her big categories). Still, the teen superstar — who also won Best Pop Vocal Album — managed to stay humble during her multiple appearances on the Grammys stage.
“Um, can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” Eilish said to kick off her acceptance speech for Album of the Year. Eilish won for March 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Of course, the “Ariana” whom Eilish believes deserves “Album” gold in her stead is the record-breaking Ariana Grande. The 26-year-old songstress’ Thank U, Next was also nominated in the category (Grande was shut out 2020 Grammy gold, despite five nominations).
“Thank U, Next,” Eilish began before getting bleeped by CBS censors for a few seconds. “I think it deserves more than anything in the world. I love you so much, [Ariana].”
"I love you, thank you for this." @BillieEilish and @finneas accept the award for album of the year at the #Grammys https://t.co/0r4ZbM3N8L pic.twitter.com/4MMLBcih7g— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020
Grande, for her part, was appreciative of Eilish’s kind words, as she blew kisses towards the alt-pop star during her time on stage. The scene definitely conjured memories of the 2017 Grammys, when Adele shouted out Beyoncé in a similar manner during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year.
It’s no surprise Eilish was happy to spread the love during her many trips to the winners circle. She took time out of her acceptance speech for Best New Artist to throw some love to fans and urge fandoms to love one another. “I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight. Because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all,” she said, before turning her attention to her “amazing” fellow nominees. “I know your fans are hardcore and they are going to fight for you guys and they love you ... fierce. I love all fandoms, thank you to the fans. You guys make this worth it.”
.@BillieEilish fans, this Best New Artist win is for you. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rxQryVHmZH— CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020
It’s Billie Eilish’s world — and now we all have to be just a little bit kinder in it. It's what the newly crowned queen of music would want.
