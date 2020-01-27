It’s no surprise Eilish was happy to spread the love during her many trips to the winners circle. She took time out of her acceptance speech for Best New Artist to throw some love to fans and urge fandoms to love one another. “I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight. Because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all,” she said, before turning her attention to her “amazing” fellow nominees. “I know your fans are hardcore and they are going to fight for you guys and they love you ... fierce. I love all fandoms, thank you to the fans. You guys make this worth it.”

