Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Had A Very ’90s Date Night At The Grammys

Dua Lipa may have written one of the catchiest breakup bops of 2019, but in real life, she's very happy with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, with whom she rocked the Grammys red carpet in very '90s fashion.
Lipa and Hadid reportedly met through Hadid's sister Gigi and began dating in summer of 2019, after Lipa split from longtime boyfriend Isaac Carew and Hadid ended his relationship with actress Nicola Peltz. After a whirlwind romance that included major PDA across music festivals, MTV's European Music Awards, and New York Fashion Week, Lipa and Hadid made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards in November.
Advertisement
Now it seems these two are so in sync that they're even coordinating their outfits at the Grammys. On Sunday, Lipa wore a white draped corset top and a white, oh-so-'90s silk bias skirt from Alexander Wang. Her hair was done in a half-up, half-down style, with two long bangs dangling from the 'do. Her makeup, appropriately, included baby blue, sparkly eyeshadow.
As for Hadid, he kept things fairly simple with a black-and-white suit, but made sure to add one '90s accessory to his look: a wallet chain. Forget Billie Eilish: He's channeling the aesthetic of Billie Joe Armstrong.
The 24-year-old Lipa and 20-year-old Hadid prove that just because you were born midway through the decade, doesn't mean you can't lean into its vibes.
Advertisement