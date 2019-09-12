Enough About Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron — Let’s Talk About Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid’s PDA

While Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are keeping their rumored relationship under wraps, another Hadid is balancing things out by going full throttle with his girlfriend, Dua Lipa. Anwar Hadid, younger brother of the clan, has been presumably dating the English singer since they were first spotted together making out at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in July. In the past week, the two hit up New York Fashion Week to make their official couple debut — and got the Insta approval of Gigi Hadid herself.
The budding couple showed up to the Marc Jacobs show on Wednesday to support sisters Gigi and Bella, and ended up posing for photos that had Gigi gushing.
"kk love these 2 so much," she captioned of a photo of the couple on her Instagram story.
It makes sense that Gigi would already feel such a connection to Lupa; the singer accompanied the family to their grandmother's funeral last week. In photos posted by TMZ, she walked alongside her boyfriend along with Bella, Gigi, and Cameron, proving that the family is thick as thieves.
Now, we just need Gigi and Cameron to make their couple debut — Gigi showed up alone at MTV Video Music Awards and they posed separately at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show — and it's likely that when they do, Lipa will be the one taking the Amy-Poehler-in-Mean-Girls style Instagram pics.
