Is Kourtney Kardashian Planning For Another Baby?

Right now, Kourtney is reportedly dating Younes Bendjima , a boxer and model whom Kourtney split from in 2018 and seemingly began dating again late last year. Whether she wants to have children with him, specifically, is unclear, but on Keeping Up With the Kardashians she did tell her sisters that there’s a chance she would use her frozen eggs in order to bring a child into the world with a potentially “younger man.” Bendjima is 26, while Kourtney is 40.