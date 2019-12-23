Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Got Her Own House For Christmas

I guess the extravagance of a Kardashian Christmas should be beyond shock at this point, but I'll admit I was naive enough to do a double-take when I saw that Kris Jenner got Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi a whole-ass house for the holiday. In the Lip Kit creator's latest vlog about her Christmas decorations, she inserted some footage of Kris surprising her grandaughter with the gift, which happened to be the same house that Kylie had when she was a kid.
"I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age," Kylie told the camera as a teary Kris Jenner lead her to the backyard, where a "miniature" house — bigger than the average garden shed — sat complete with a doorbell, furniture, and a balcony. "This makes me wanna cry"
Kris revealed that she had consulted the original creator of Kylie's house for Stormi's edition.
"This just reminds me of when you were a little girl," Kris said, wiping away tears.
However, it was all smiles when Stormi was shown the gift. As soon as she contemplated the sheer size of the house, the one-year-old began jumping with joy.
"Stormi, this was all my furniture when I was a baby," Kylie told her daughter, who explored her new digs with wide-eyed wonder.
"You guys, my dog house is almost done! How cute!" she said on Snapchat, showing the soon-to-be air-conditioned and heated house to her followers. "It's like a guest house."
