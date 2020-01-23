Essie Just Dropped 6 New Nail Shades Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Whether you're a hopeless romantic or a self-proclaimed cynic, there's no avoiding Valentine's Day. With February 14th less than a month away, a lot of products you already shop for have received a cute makeover — from coffee-table candles to eggplant bath bombs — and now, even your favorite nail polish comes in a glittery, heart-covered bottle.
That's right, Essie just released a new collection. Per the brand's annual V-day drop, these shades are limited edition, housed in the most decorative glass squares you'll see all year long, and have sweet names to match. From a creamy brown (Don't Be Choco-late) to metallic magenta (Unwrap Me), scroll through our slideshow to find the $9 bottle perfect for your Valentine — or your next mani-pedi.
