Essie Just Dropped 6 New Nail Shades Perfect For Valentine’s Day

That's right, Essie just released a new collection. Per the brand's annual V-day drop , these shades are limited edition, housed in the most decorative glass squares you'll see all year long, and have sweet names to match. From a creamy brown (Don't Be Choco-late) to metallic magenta (Unwrap Me), scroll through our slideshow to find the $9 bottle perfect for your Valentine — or your next mani-pedi.