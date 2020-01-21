Lush’s Valentine’s Day Bath Bombs Are (Almost) NSFW

Whether you're single, committed, or somewhere in-between, enjoying Valentine's Day just got a lot easier. While most beauty brands release new V-Day products each year, Lush's are a little different. In fact, the brand is going all out for the holiday with a very intimate collection that beats out last year's lineup.
With 3D detailing and A+ use of suggestive emoji, the brand has dropped bath bombs and soaps perfect for gifting— or keep 'em for yourself! Plus, if you're looking to spread the love, the brand has new, love-themed knot-wraps with names like Karma Sutra. Click ahead for all the provocative offerings.
