After stepping down, Diana kept her title of Princess of Wales and continued her humanitarian and philanthropy, working on issues surrounding homelessness as well as HIV and AIDs. According to Harry's speech, it sounds like he wishes to continue his work for his country the same way his mother did--he and Meghan simply wish to do it on their own terms. Harry and Meghan hope stepping away will result in a “more peaceful life,” which is exactly the peace of mind that Diana, too, was trying to find when she stepped away from the spotlight.