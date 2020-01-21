Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Officially Begun Living Their Non-Royal Life

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," he said on Sunday at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale. "What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."