Archie’s Godparents, Tiggy Pettifer & Mark Dyer, Have Been A Part Of Prince Harry’s Life For A Long TIme

Meghan and the 23-time Grand Slam winner have been close friends since 2010 when they first met while attending the Super Bowl. Over the course of their decade-long friendship, the women have grown closer, both having personally been the subject of intense public scrutiny. "Our friendship is still exactly the same. We have always supported each other," said Williams said in July. "We've always had a wonderful friendship, and every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, and has supported me. Now, she's supporting me in a different role."