Chris Evans Goes From Zaddy To Daddy In Chilling New Apple Series

Defending Jacob, just released a first look at the new limited series that will launch on Apple TV+ this spring. It follows an assistant district attorney who investigates the slaying of a 14-year-old boy and discovers his teenage son is a suspect.
Yes, Evans is going from zaddy to daddy. And from the looks of the first-look photos, things are going to get very dark.
The eight-episode series is based on William Landay's 2012 novel of the same name, though the show’s creator, Mark Bomback, suggests not Googling anything before watching, if you’re not already familiar with the story. If you decide to ignore this advice though, “you’d get sort of a version of events that would skew somewhat differently,” by the time you watch he said.
Advertisement
The cast also includes Evan’s Knives Out co-star Jaeden Martell, Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Pablo Schreiber, and Get Out’s Betty Gabriel.
The show is a dramatic departure for Evans and the alien-fighting, patriot that his name has become synonymous with. It also marks Evans' first TV role in almost two decades, which explains why he was so interested in the series, which he also executive produces.
"I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom," he told Scarlett Johansson during a Variety Studio: Actors on Actors chat in November. "It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator...I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative."
Defending Jacob will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 24.
Advertisement