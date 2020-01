Jennifer Aniston Shopped Her Closet For That Glamorous White Dior SAG Awards Gown

One reason Aniston may have looked so comfortable in the amazing gown? She pulled it from her own closet. “This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine,” Aniston told Access Hollywood . “I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.” The dress is likely from one of Galliano’s ‘90s collections for Dior, which was a celebration of 1930s film star Jean Harlow. Very on trend, considering that the ‘90s are back in a big way — and who better to rewear a trend than Jen?