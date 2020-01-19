Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pop Up In Your Netflix Queue? It’s A Possibility

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to a Netflix queue near you — possibly.
No deal has been inked yet, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could follow in the footsteps of the Obamas and take their talents to the streaming giant, according to the man in charge of the whole damn place.
“Who wouldn’t be interested?” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said when asked if he would work with the royal couple at TCA. This came just hours after a statement from Buckingham Palace was released, announcing Prince Harry and Meghan were officially free from their royal duties, according to The Guardian.
After Prince Harry and Meghan expressed their intent to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and expressed their desire to become “financially independent,” many have been speculating about how the couple plan to make that move.
How will they make money? Is Meghan returning to TV? Are they working on the next season of The Crown? While we don’t have definitive answers to any of those questions, we do know that Meghan and Prince Harry have some interest in carving out a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.
Case in point: in 2019, the couple was featured in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for a new mental health and wellness series on Apple TV+. And Meghan has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, which may have been brokered by Prince Harry.
With Netflix being, well, Netflix and snagging all of Hollywood’s top talent, a deal there seems like the next natural step for Meghan and Prince Harry to take. And hey, things seem to be working out well there for the Obamas.
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce films and series with their company Higher Ground Productions. Their first project, American Factory, recently earned a Best Documentary nomination for the 2020 Oscars. Hear that, Meghan and Prince Harry?
Putting it out into the universe now: #OscarsSoRoyal is happening.
