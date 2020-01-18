From “Thank U, Next” To Tossing A Coin To Your Witcher, These Women’s March Signs Are Marvelous

Four years ago in 2017, women around the world joined forces to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration and stand up for gender equality. This year, with upcoming elections and Trump’s impeachment, the Women’s March feels just as cathartic and inspiring for the participants as it did was the first time around, when it became America’s largest single-day protest.
Many protesters take the opportunity to bring handmade signs that are creative, cute, informative, or downright angry — usually, the best ones are a combination of all four. But this week, marchers were livid when The Washington Post reported that the National Archives blurred anti-Trump signs from 2017’s march. A spokesperson claimed that they were trying not to “engage in current political controversy.” In response, many women have upped the ante, using their signs to call out the National Archives and, of course, Trump himself.
We combed through Twitter and Instagram for some of the best signs we have seen today, from hilarious jabs at the current government to calls for action. Even if you were unable to attend the march, these photos should offer you a heaping dose of inspiration — enough to push you to the polls, contact your elected officials, and volunteer for a candidate who inspires you. Maybe you’ll even feel encouraged to run for office yourself.