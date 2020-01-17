Matching Family Outfits Have Never Looked So Cool

It’s not often that a mommy-and-me collection impresses us — until now.
This week, fashion designer Sandy Liang and photographer-turned-designer Kathy Lo joined their brilliant minds to launch a capsule collection of leisurewear cool enough to change our minds about matching family outfits, for good.
The capsule, which will be sold on both SandyLiang.com and Lo’s brand Two Bridges’ website, includes two matching sweatsuits sold separately, one in hot pink and the other in neon green, both of which are available for the whole family — even those of the four-legged kind, according to the campaign. Adult sizes XS to XL will be sold on Liang’s site, while children’s sizes 12/18 to 6/7 are selling on TwoBridges.com.
Lo (whose brand was inspired by her son Sage and named after the Two Bridges nook of Chinatown in Manhattan) and Liang are staple members of the fashion community in downtown New York City. Liang often presents her seasonal lines in the same area, where she also recently held a pop-up shop, while Lo juggles a career of photographing street style and major fashion campaigns and being one of the chicest moms we’ve ever seen (goals).
To model the collection, the duo called on actress Greta Lee and her three adorable children (one being her dog). From her daughter munching on a waffle cookie to Lee painting her nails in a hue that matches her Sandy Liang x Two Bridges get-up, these images have to be some of the coolest family photos we’ve ever seen.
All in all, the collection combines what both designers do best: Creating clothes for cool kids — adult or otherwise. So before another embarrassing matching family photo gets sent out to the masses, give this of-the-moment collab a go instead. Once you see the photos, we’re betting you’ll never go back to identical sweater sets again.
