NYC’s Downtown Party Scene Is Good Again (Here Are A Few People To Thank)

What’s your Asian-American story?

I immigrated from Seoul, Korea when I was 13. I lived in various parts of the U.S. for short periods of time — California, Virginia, and New York — and I went to boarding school in Connecticut. That was my first real introduction to America. Nobody looked like me, and I felt inadequate being Korean. I wanted to be white. But when I went to college, all of that changed. At Harvard, it was all about connecting with my identity and who I am as an Asian American beyond simply being good at math and jump rope (we were required to as a kid!). I don’t feel totally Korean and I don’t feel totally American. That journey started there. It was really when I started smoking weed that I became more connected with my place in the world. That’s when the idea of Sundae School came to fruition.

