VH: "The literal term of it is the combination of two words: 'bae' plus 'Asian,' which equals 'baesian.' We started using that term [around] two years ago. It was something that we really liked just because it was playful. More and more as we started using that term within our print issue, on Instagram, and how we talk to our supporters and people who contribute to the magazine. It turned into a word that was really used for people to feel empowered, for people to be Asian in today’s contemporary world. The way we like to use 'baesian' is completely the same as the word 'Asian' or 'azn,' but it’s our way in today’s world to identify with and a way of empowerment and inclusiveness. For us, anyone who is Asian is a baesian."