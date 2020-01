Hilary Duff Just Debuted A Major Post-Wedding Hair Change

Most of us have had at least one regrettable haircut in our lives, whether we want to admit that those DIY bangs or that impulse bob was a mistake. Celebrities aren't immune to this phenomenon either, just ask Hilary Duff . Fresh off her December nuptials, the actress took to Instagram this morning to debut brand new long hair."Whoa @riawna how’d you make my hair grow like this over night??? Cool trick cool trick," she wrote in the caption, tagging celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri . Of course, Duff's followers were quick to inquire about her inspiration. When one person asked whether or not she regretted her latest cut, she candidly replied, "Always haha but I still do it almost yearly."It's relatable, but nothing that extensions can't fix. Another follower quoted Ariana Grande: "You like my hair gee thanks just bought it," which got an "Exactly" reply from Duff.