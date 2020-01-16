Hilary Duff Just Debuted A Major Post-Wedding Hair Change

Most of us have had at least one regrettable haircut in our lives, whether we want to admit that those DIY bangs or that impulse bob was a mistake. Celebrities aren't immune to this phenomenon either, just ask Hilary Duff. Fresh off her December nuptials, the actress took to Instagram this morning to debut brand new long hair.
"Whoa @riawna how’d you make my hair grow like this over night??? Cool trick cool trick," she wrote in the caption, tagging celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. Of course, Duff's followers were quick to inquire about her inspiration. When one person asked whether or not she regretted her latest cut, she candidly replied, "Always haha but I still do it almost yearly."
It's relatable, but nothing that extensions can't fix. Another follower quoted Ariana Grande: "You like my hair gee thanks just bought it," which got an "Exactly" reply from Duff.
Still, the Lizzie McGuire star proves that she can make any length work. She's made a strong case for a blunt bob since parting from her signature long hair last month, which was styled into waves for her wedding. "We actually just cut another inch off the back this morning, to make sure it clears the neckline of my gown," she told Vogue. While we can't decide if Duff is inspiring us to go short or long, the one thing we do know is that haircut regret remains universal.
