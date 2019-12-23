Hilary Duff’s Wedding Haircut Is Unexpected — & So Chic

To perfect the little details, Lee actually gave the bride-to-be an impromptu haircut on the day of the fitting, so the length of her hair would fall just above the backless gown. “I have a high neck to my dress, and I didn’t want hair bunched up [around the neckline]," Duff explains in the video. "We actually just cut another inch off the back this morning, to make sure it clears the neckline of my gown."