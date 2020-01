How To Tell The Love Island Season 6 Twins Apart

The first batch of this season's Islanders arrived in Cape Town in early January, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say that this group may be the most diverse the show has ever been off-jump. We've got a real mixed bag here. There is a police officer, a beauty consultant, a democratic services officer, and even a barista. Even more importantly, this season's starting lineup is composed of more than one person of color. It shouldn't be so shocking (it's 2020, for pete's sake), but for Love Island, a show that has been plagued with rightful criticism about its overwhelmingly white cast since its series premiere in 2015, that is a huge deal.