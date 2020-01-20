If you watch them all, after a while all of the people on the umpteenth seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette start to run together. We've all wondered, Wait, whose season was she on? Doesn't he look just like that other guy from Bachelor In Paradise? Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor just started and already his contestants are getting compared to contestants of yore. Fans have started commenting that Bachelor contestant Victoria P. (Not Victoria F., who has her own problems, it seems) looks an awful lot like Bachelor Nation queen Demi Burnett, star of such shows as Colton's season of The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. While these ladies are two different people who don't need to be reduced to a quick comparison, they do admittedly look like they could be sisters.
And apparently, Victoria is loving it. She recently tweeted that a fan caught her attention while she was in a coffee shop because she thought that Victoria was actually Demi and wanted to say "hello." Well, sorry, intrepid fan — you had to talk to someone from this season of The Bachelor and not the last. According to Victoria, they hugged anyway, because hey, why not? The world is bad enough. Spread some good.
Hello my doppelgänger welcome to the family https://t.co/XJdU6mNOOi— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) January 8, 2020
Demi also loved it because Demi has proven to be wildly enthusiastic about anything pertaining to her time on The Bachelor. She popped into Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, she was on Bachelor In Paradise, and she'll be back on Peter Weber's Bachelor season, too.
But, just for the record, these two women only look like they could be long lost relatives.
With their big smiles, blonde waves, Insta-ready poses, and carefree attitudes — it's easy to see why fans think they're cut from the same cloth.
But the comparison, honestly, loses steam beyond visual similarities. Demi, to her credit, took to the show like a fish takes to water; she was easily the funniest person of her season and definitely, as Real Housewives Of New York star Sonja Morgan loves to say, the straw that stirs the drink. Demi was also a part of the first same-sex couple on Bachelor In Paradise (and in Bachelor Nation in general), and watching her relationship with her now-ex Kristian Haggerty evolve was a pleasure because she was able to be both vulnerable and still highly game for reality television antics.
Victoria just got started, but she already seems to be approaching the reality TV game differently than Demi did. She seems much quieter than her supposed doppelganger, so personality-wise, it's pretty unlikely that there's a second coming of Demi on Peter's season of The Bachelor. Or any season, for that matter.
