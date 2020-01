29 Actresses You’ll Need To Know In 2020

It’s tempting to look at the current Hollywood landscape and sigh because not much has changed. The 92nd Academy Awards will mark yet another year with nearly all-white nominees in acting categories , and the 87th year without any women directors nominated. As of 2020, no Asian-American has ever been nominated for Best Actress, and no Latinx woman has ever won . If Cynthia Erivo takes home the gold for her performance as Harriet Tubman , she would be the second Black woman ever (the first being Halle Berry in 2003) to win.