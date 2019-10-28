Cynthia Erivo Breaks Down Those Tense Scenes With Joe Alwyn In Harriet

Cynthia Erivo: “What surprised me was the love she had for her husband. I knew that she was married. I knew it was to John Tubman, but I didn't know that it was like a big sweeping love. I didn't know that it was a defining moment in her life. We're never really told that she went back for him initially. She was desperately in love with this man whom she was married to, whose children she wanted to have, [and she] had to leave him. When she was able to take herself to freedom, she decided to make the trip all the way back for him. And it was only when she realized that it had gone wrong that she had to make a decision to use the chance that she had. But knowing that her story started from love is beautiful. It makes her a whole person, a woman, which I think also was taken from her, her womanhood. We know her as the hero, but we forget that she was a human being and a woman.”

