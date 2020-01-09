“The suits were one of the most — and I'm not saying this to have something to talk about or be dramatic about a scenario in a movie. It was the hardest fucking thing I had done physically. I thought at some point that there was something seriously wrong with me, and I could have been maybe sick because my body was not working anymore. We barely survived this, and it is definitely not anything to brag about. It was stupid. The suits were too heavy. We couldn't do our jobs in our suits. It was fucking ridiculous. But initially, before we got into the suits, I did think it was a really good idea to keep her in sweats. We were going to do actual underwear, but then I just didn't want it to seem like I was being a weirdo and wanted to look naked in the movie. But, definitely kept barefoot, and in a sports bra and sweatpants. Absolutely, utterly unprepared to deal with what transpired.”

