This week, Refinery29 headed to the Sundance Film Festival to reignite our dedication to gender equality in Hollywood. With our movie series, Shatterbox Anthology , we've been working to cultivate and spotlight the voices of women directors, telling stories outside the narrow lens of this overwhelmingly male-dominated industry. In 2016, we brought our dream to life with films like Chloë Sevigny's fantastical meditation on childhood, Kitty , and Tiffany Shlain's devastatingly relevant women's rights documentary, 50/50 Now, Refinery29 is proud to announce Shatterbox's partnership with Turner Network Television, which will carry a new cycle of vital female perspectives to audiences across TV and digital media platforms in 2017. We couldn't be more excited by this remarkable opportunity to work with TNT to expand women's impact across the entertainment world, broadening the conversation one groundbreaking movie at a time. At the Sundance Film Festival, we jumpstarted this year's Shatterbox series with three incredible premieres. An unflinching look at the barriers women still face in pursuit of a safe and legal abortion — even 44 years after Roe Vs. Wade — Anu Valia 's Lucia, Before and After bravely captures why we'll never stop marching for reproductive rights. Check out this courageous film, which won Sundance's Short Film Jury Award, below.