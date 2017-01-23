This week, Refinery29 headed to the Sundance Film Festival to reignite our dedication to gender equality in Hollywood. With our movie series, Shatterbox Anthology, we've been working to cultivate and spotlight the voices of women directors, telling stories outside the narrow lens of this overwhelmingly male-dominated industry. In 2016, we brought our dream to life with films like Chloë Sevigny's fantastical meditation on childhood, Kitty, and Tiffany Shlain's devastatingly relevant women's rights documentary, 50/50.
Now, Refinery29 is proud to announce Shatterbox's partnership with Turner Network Television, which will carry a new cycle of vital female perspectives to audiences across TV and digital media platforms in 2017. We couldn't be more excited by this remarkable opportunity to work with TNT to expand women's impact across the entertainment world, broadening the conversation one groundbreaking movie at a time. At the Sundance Film Festival, we jumpstarted this year's Shatterbox series with three incredible premieres. An unflinching look at the barriers women still face in pursuit of a safe and legal abortion — even 44 years after Roe Vs. Wade — Anu Valia's Lucia, Before and After bravely captures why we'll never stop marching for reproductive rights. Check out this courageous film, which won Sundance's Short Film Jury Award, below.
Sundance also showcased a first look at Shatterbox's collaboration with Kristen Stewart, whose directorial debut, Come Swim, charts a darkly surreal journey through one man's imagination. With this stunningly imaginative project, Stewart joins the growing number of Hollywood women moving behind the camera to champion their own stories. Don't miss our interview with Stewart about her inspiration for this heartbreaking, unsettling project, or this intimate behind-the-scenes peek at her in the director's chair.
Finally, Refinery29 partnered with Beachside Productions to create Strangers — our TV series tackling the struggles of young adulthood from innovative director (and Girls alum) Mia Lidofsky. Set against LA's perennially chill backdrop (and with a little help from guest star Jemima Kirke), Strangers follows 28 year-old Isobel as she explores her budding bisexuality, changing friendships, and murky professional future, as only an almost-30 Millennial could. Watch the trailer, which premiered today at Sundance, below.
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
