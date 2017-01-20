Get ready to go behind-the-scenes on the set of Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, Come Swim. With her impressionistically surreal film, Stewart joins the growing number of Hollywood women who've moved behind the camera, partnering with Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology to tell this stunningly unique story. A journey through the imagination's wild currents, Come Swim conjures a kaleidoscopic portrait of one man's emotional interior — unbounded darkness and desire. Watch the sneak peak above to catch Stewart owning her new role in the director's chair. Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favorite mortal girl in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has always shone as an industry game-changer, even when surrounded by a sea of brooding, rakish vampires. As an actor, she's conquered a series of high-profile roles after Bella Swan, including parts in star-studded films ranging from Woody Allen's nostalgic romp through Tinseltown, Café Society, and Oscar darling Still Alice. She's also the first American to win France's prestigious César award for her performance in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. Shatterbox is proud to present Stewart's remarkably innovative short film, which will premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Watch the behind-the-scenes look above, and don't miss Come Swim's trailer below.
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
