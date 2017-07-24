T.J. Miller Clarifies Statements About Men Being Funnier Than Women

To be real, I'm getting used as click bait a lot. It's becoming frustrating that if I confuse interviewers they trash me. I DO NOT LIKE IT. https://t.co/qaQSbRY02P— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Okay, I guess everyone and their parents missed the point--#feminist— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
SOCIETY depresses humor in women bc it is a sign of intelligence.
that is THREATENING to men, & so women are taught to suppress those intimidations. It is about SOCIETY's ills, the misogyny of women's humor— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Don't get it twisted. The world gets better the more we empower our literal better half.— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
Women ARE FUNNY, against odds that men don't face.
Trust not those who make click bait, but those who will one day admit they were confused and would not admit it, better to villify a villain— t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017
SOCIETY *supresses* humor in women bc it is a sign of intelligence.