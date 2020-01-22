Mel Gibson’s 2020 Is Loaded With Projects. But, Uh, Wasn’t He Cancelled?

Apocalypto, Gibson’s movie about the decline of the Mayan empire circa 1502, which he had co-written, directed, and produced before the incident, was released in December 2006. It got mixed reviews, but grossed more than $120 million at the box office, and was nominated for three Academy Awards for makeup and sound. Still, industry leaders essentially declared the Oscar-winning actor/director persona non grata. There seemed to be no way for him to appear in front of the camera again. His marriage to wife Robyn disintegrated, and after 28 years together, the two separated in July 2006. (She filed for divorce in 2009, citing "irreconcilable differences".) For a while, it appeared as if Mel Gibson might be kicked out of Hollywood once and for all — with the additional wallop of his personal life crumbling.